Stolen car hit by freight train in Joliet

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A stolen car was hit by a freight train in Joliet early Tuesday morning. 

Police said the train hit the Toyota Prius in the 900 block of East Washinton Street.

Joliet police said the Toyota flipped over due to the impact of the crash and the driver fled the scene. 

When officers arrived the vehicle was empty. Police confirmed the Toyota was stolen after talking to the owner. 

Police are invesgtigating the crash. 

