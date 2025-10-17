Free pickleball pop-up, clinics at Woodfield Mall on Saturday

Play pickleball with the pros during a pop-up event at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Humana is hosting a free pickleball pop-up.

Athletes from the Association of Pickleball Players will be giving free lessons, in Humana's goal of encouraging adults to stay active in fun ways.

In addition to the court time, the event will feature injury prevention tips and recovery tools like massage devices and zero gravity chairs.

You can sign up ahead of time for court time or clinics and get more information on the Humana website.