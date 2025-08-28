Watch CBS News
How to get a free mammogram screening in Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman,
Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

How to get a free mammogram screening in Chicago
The Chicago Park District is partnering with Rush Medical Center to offer free mammogram screenings.

RUSH MD Anderson Cancer Center is hosting free mobile mammogram screening events for women ages 40 and older in the parking lot of the Humboldt Park Boathouse, at 1301 N. Humboldt Dr.

The screenings will be offered through August 29 and then again from September 2 to September 5 from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. The mobile clinic will be closed for Labor Day. 

No insurance is required, and walk-ins are welcome. You can make an appointment by calling  312-942-3225. 

