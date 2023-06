Community leaders giving free groceries to families in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (CBS)-- Community leaders in Aurora are starting off Juneteenth by helping others.

One thousand families living in the city were given free groceries Friday.

It's part of a partnership between the city and several local Black fraternities and sororities.

The food drive took place 9 a.m. in Phillips Park.