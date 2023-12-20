Watch CBS News
Free COVID, flu vaccines Wednesday on Chicago's West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Department of Public Health is urging people to get vaccinated.

It's hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic at Farragut Career Academy in Little Village, located at 2345 S Christiana Ave, from 3:30 p.m. this afternoon until 7 p.m. tonight.

Anyone 6 months and older can get the shots.

The RSV vaccine is not available at the clinic.

More vaccine clinics are available on the CDPH website. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 6:50 AM CST

