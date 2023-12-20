Free COVID, flu vaccines Wednesday on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Department of Public Health is urging people to get vaccinated.

It's hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic at Farragut Career Academy in Little Village, located at 2345 S Christiana Ave, from 3:30 p.m. this afternoon until 7 p.m. tonight.

Anyone 6 months and older can get the shots.

The RSV vaccine is not available at the clinic.

More vaccine clinics are available on the CDPH website.