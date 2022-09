Free char dogs from the Weiners Circle if the Chicago Bears make it to the playoffs

Free char dogs from the Weiners Circle if the Chicago Bears make it to the playoffs

Free char dogs from the Weiners Circle if the Chicago Bears make it to the playoffs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Wieners Circle is confident the Chicago Bears will go all the way this season.

If the Bears make the playoffs, it's promising free char-dogs for all. But you're going to have to wait awhile for the playoffs.

The regular season goes through January 8th.

The rain hasn’t stopped us or da @ChicagoBears. Free char dogs before the first playoff game, let’s do this! https://t.co/dhSrlAp2VI pic.twitter.com/gP4COwTA1w — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) September 11, 2022