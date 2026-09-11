Frankfort residents hold vigil in wake of recent heartbreak for south suburban community

The community of south suburban Frankfort stood together on Friday night, after a series of events shocked the usually quiet village over the past couple of weeks.

A mother was charged with her 2-year-old son's murder last week, a 6-year-old girl was hit and killed by a school bus earlier this week, and students at Lincoln-Way East High School have been accused of two incidents of racism.

On Friday night, community members filled Breidert Green Park in the hopes that gathering together will get them through these challenges stronger.

Village leaders and community members gathered seeking comfort and healing after the suburb of about 20,000 people suffered multiple difficult events in a short amount of time.

"Frankfort is strong. We are grieving, but we are united," Mayor Keith Ogle said.

On Tuesday afternoon, 6-year-old Jenna Menias was hit and killed by a school bus.

Julie Terlep attended Friday night's vigil with her son, whom she said witnessed the incident.

"My son over there, he was on one of the buses," she said. "His bus driver got off and gave CPR, and he saw things that no 16-year-old should ever have to see."

Terlep said she hopes Friday night's event helps her son and the community begin the process of recovering from the traumatic event.

"I think there's a sense of feeling better, but I do think there's still healing that needs to happen," she said.

The community is also grappling with the case of Corie Walsh, the 40-year-old mother charged with killing her 2-year-old son, Barrett, last week.

"This whole community has just been rocked by everything that's happened, and it's just been one thing after another," Melissa Dimitri said.

Frankfort also finds itself in the middle racial harassment allegations involving some Lincoln-Way East High School students accused of racist actions towards students at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

But those attending the vigil said the event gave them comfort.

"It was just validating today to see so many people putting their faith and hope in something bigger, and trusting that there is a plan, and this will work out," Dimitri said.

People at the vigil said they hope to continue to support the families involved in these incidents. They said there are several events throughout the weekend to support, and plan to attend to continue to show unity in this community.