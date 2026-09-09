Lincoln-Way East High School students to walk out over racist incidents

Students at Lincoln-Way East High School in Chicago's southern suburbs planned to walk out of class Wednesday, following two racist incidents involving students from another school.

The walkout at the school in Frankfort, Illinois, was set to begin at 11:50 a.m.

Student organizers said they want to stand with Homewood-Flossmoor High School and send a message that the behavior does not represent the greater Lincoln-Way East student body. They are also raising concerns about what they believe was a light punishment.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School District 233 Supt. Dr. Jennifer Norrell said the first incident happened at a varsity football game on Friday when students reported that Lincoln-Way East fans mimicked monkeys while taunting Homewood-Flossmoor fans in the crowd. A video posted on social media appears to show some Lincoln-Way East students on the practice field making the inappropriate gestures.

Lincoln-Way East apologized for the behavior in a statement, saying the students were not members of the football team, they had been identified, and they would be disciplined appropriately. Due to them being students, they wouldn't say how.

Then on Saturday, Homewood-Flossmoor leaders said a second time, this time involving the girls' cross-country teams, sharing a description of one of the Lincoln-Way coaches making comments about running "past those monkeys."

The athletes then reported that some of the team began cheering and making "noises that were racist" and "monkey gestures."

"When we heard that there was an adult that made comments, it was very disheartening," Dr. Norrell said.

In a statement, Lincoln-Way East said they investigated the cross-country team's allegation, but claimed there was a misunderstanding:

"Lincoln-Way East coaches merely recounted a well-known story about an area of the Lyons Township course referred to as 'The Jungle,'" the statement read.

The Illinois High School Athletic Association said in a statement that it's launching a separate investigation into the coach's actions in the second incident.

The principal at Lincoln-Way East said the school will not prevent students from participating in the walkout Wednesday, which begins at 11:30 a.m.