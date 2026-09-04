Mother charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son in Frankfort, Illinois

A mother has been charged with murder after her 2-year-old child was killed inside a home in Frankfort, Illinois.

Police said Corie Walsh, 38, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Police said Walsh is in custody and being held for medical treatment. She will be transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility ahead of her detention hearing.

Frankfort police said officers were called to a home in the 22700 block of Brook Stone Court around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a 17-year-old girl called 911 for help.

When they arrived, officers found a 2-year-old being given CPR by the teenager. The toddler was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

As officers searched the home, police said they found the child's mother attempting to harm herself. She was also taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed three other children were found inside the home, unharmed.

The exact circumstances surrounding the toddler's death were not immediately known. The Will County Coroner's Office said they performed an autopsy Wednesday and the child's death was the result of an apparent homicide, though the final manner and cause of death are pending toxicology and further investigation.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services told CBS News Chicago they have not had prior contact with the family until Tuesday. The agency said they are now involved in the investigation.