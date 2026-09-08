Investigation underway for crash involving school bus, pedestrian in Frankfort, Illinois

Frankfort police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon.

CBS SkyWatch was over Aberdeen Road and Heather Lane around 5 p.m., where skid marks and a pink backpack were marked off by cones in the middle of the road.

There's no word yet on the extent of injuries.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area and to expect heavy delays due to road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.