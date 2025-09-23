Man charged with beating senior citizen with a hammer as victim was unloading groceries on South Side of Chicago

A man has been charged with beating a senior citizen with a hammer last month in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Frank Barker, 58, of South Holland, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder.

Frank Barker Chicago Police

Cook County prosecutors said, on Aug. 20, Barker beat a 69-year-old man in the head multiple times with a hammer in the 8300 block of South Green Street, as the victim was getting groceries out of his car.

Prosecutors said Barker hit the victim with the claw end of the hammer using "full power swings," causing "critical injuries, disfigurement, and major blood loss."

Barker then got on a bus while still carrying the hammer and left the scene without stealing anything from the victim.

Police said the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, and needed more than 60 stitches for his injuries.

Barker was arrested on Monday at a Motel 6 in the Washington Heights neighborhood after his parole officer was able to identify him from surveillance video from the bus he used to flee the attack.

At his first court appearance on Tuesday, a judge ordered Barker to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Monday.