Three officers hospitalized after Cook County Jail fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Cook County Jail officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at the jail on Sunday.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire at Division IX of the jail, at 2834 W. 31st St.

Three staff officers were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County for smoke inhalation. They were reported in fair-to-serious condition.

Further details were not immediately available.