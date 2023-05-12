Foss Park Beach celebrating reopening with Summer beach party Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been nearly 100 years since people in North Chicago have had a safe place to go swimming.

Today, Foss Park Beach will re-open after work to reduce steep drop-offs and dangerous rip currents.

Last year, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported the $4 million taxpayer-funded project was in the works for decades after engineers found a way to make dangerous waves weaker.

A summer beach party is planned from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be food vendors, a DJ, and a live concert by Lonnie Givens at 6 p.m.