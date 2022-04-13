After nearly 100 years, North Chicago residents will have a beach to enjoy

After nearly 100 years, North Chicago will have a beach to enjoy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- it's been nearly 100 years since the people of North Chicago have had a beach to enjoy.

it was too dangerous for anyone to get in the water. CBS 2's Sabrina Fanza explains how the suburb plans to make it safer to reopen by a summer holiday.

"Everybody is dying to swim, but we can't. When we want to swim we have to buy a plane ticket," said Foss Park District Commissioner Dr. Donna King.

It's been almost a century since North Chicago had its own beach.

"Kids in a community don't have anything to do," said project manager Jon Shabica.

The beach closed to swimmers because it was too dangerous as too many people were getting caught in its strong rip current. Now, engineers figured out a way to make it safe moving rocks and sand to make the waves weaker.

"Tripping waves to break further off shore, so we have a more gentler profile," Shabica said.

The sand less steep.

"Not flat, but lightly sloped. if it was a flat beach, it would be a pool," he added.

The $4 million taxpayer funded project has been in the works for 20 years. The Brankins have lived in North Chicago for five of those years.

"Before it was kinda scary. There were drop offs and no one was around," said Michael Brankin.

When it opens, the goal is the opposite: the more the merrier.

"Biking, playing with my friends. Because I don't have to worry about school," said William Brankin.

After years and years of waiting construction on North Chicago's beach is set to be done by this summer and open to the public by Independence Day weekend.