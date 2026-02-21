Forum honoring Rev. Jesse Jackson held at Rainbow PUSH headquarters

Clergy members from across Chicago gathered on Saturday to honor the late Rev. Jesse Jackson in what they called a powerful day of remembrance under the theme "keep hope alive."

As many people know, Jackson Sr. was the founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. With that, they will have many days like this dedicated to his legacy.

On Saturday morning, faith leaders and community members came together for a morning of reflection, music, and service.

It started with a breakfast, followed by the Chicago clergy tribute and a forum, where participants blessed the blankets made by volunteers back in January during the organization's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The blankets symbolize a shared commitment to service, compassion, and care for the most vulnerable in our communities and stand as a living expression of Jackson's enduring vision to keep hope alive.

The Chicago Community Chorus also performed at the forum, which was followed by more volunteer work and community dedication. The event was said to focus on issues impacting women, working families, economic equity, healthcare, and voting rights.

Jackson Sr. passed away at the age of 84 earlier this week after years of battling health issues. Saturday morning's forum embodied the type of commitment he had to so many communities.

As the family prepares for Jackson's celebration of life services next week, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson denied a request for Jackson to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Building, according to sources.

Sources said the request was made by the Jackson family, but was denied based on past precedent and was not political.

A representative for the Jackson family declined to comment on the decision, but said the family "is reviewing its options" on how the late civil rights leader will be remembered in Washington, D.C.