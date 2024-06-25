Fort Wayne police officer fatally shoots 22-year-old man during traffic stop

A Fort Wayne police officer fatally shot a 22-year-old man after "actions" by people inside a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop prompted the officer to open fire, police said.

The officer initiated a traffic stop late Saturday in the northeastern Indiana city. During that stop, "actions from occupants inside the vehicle caused the officer to discharge their weapon," police said Sunday in a statement.

Linzell Parhm was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, the Allen County coroner said. Authorities did not release details of the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, a routine step following shootings involving officers.

"Through this important process, we will learn the details of what occurred," Mayor Sharon Tucker said.

It was the second time this month that Fort Wayne police have shot someone, The Journal Gazette reported. On June 13, officers wounded a 20-year-old burglary suspect after that man shot an officer in the arm, authorities said.