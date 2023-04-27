Watch CBS News
Former President Trump wins tax refund on Chicago tower

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Appellate court rules former President Trump due $1 million refund on Chicago hotel
Appellate court rules former President Trump due $1 million refund on Chicago hotel 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump had a tax win Wednesday involving his Chicago hotel.

The Illinois Appellate Court ruled the Cook County Assessor overvalued the Trump International Hotel & Tower at 401 N Wabash Ave. – and as a result, overcharged former Mr. Trump's company for its property tax.

The ruling caps a years-long fight and means a $1 million refund for Mr. Trump.

A judge agreed with the argument by the law firm of embattled former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) – who claimed the property was assessed based on retail stores in the tower that were never occupied and should not be taxed.

There was no word late Wednesday as to whether the Cook County Board of Review plans to appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.

April 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

