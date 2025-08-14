Former Orland Park, Illinois Mayor Keith Pekau ordered to take down village documents

Former Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau hit with order to take down village documents

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against former Orland Park, Illinois Mayor Keith Pekau.

Pekau lost his reelection bid last April.

In recent blog posts, Pekau published sensitive internal documents concerning ongoing litigation involving the village and non-public information about village employees, the village said.

The village said this violated privacy laws and could undermine the village's position in pending federal lawsuits.

When asked to take down the documents, Pekau refused, and posted on social media, "I will not be silenced," the village said.

Cook County Judge Kate Moreland issued the order against Pekau on Thursday, ordering him to take down the documents immediately and not to publish any other non-public confidential information about Orland Park, the village said.

Pekau lost to challenger Jim Dodge in this year's mayoral election. Both are Republicans, but Pekau served two terms as mayor running on his "People Over Politics" party, while Dodge ran against him under the "Orland Park for All" party.

The race between them was aggressive and nasty.

Dodge was backed by labor unions, while Pekau has been very active in Republican causes — most notably with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and the Trump administration.

Pekau also ran for Congress last cycle, but lost to Democrat Sean Casten.