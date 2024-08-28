Former Northwestern University cheerleader drops sexual assault lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former cheerleader has dropped her federal sexual assault lawsuit against Northwestern University.

Hayden Richardson filed her suit in 2021, claiming drunken fans and alumni groped her at school events in 2018 and 2019.

She has claimed that she was told part of the job of a cheerleader was to be presented as "sex objects" at alumni events in order to appease wealthy donors.

Richardson said she complained to her coach, then the associate athletic director, and was told to get evidence to prove her case. So Richardson said she got statements from teammates saying the same thing—but was accused of fabricating evidence.

She then filed a 58-page federal lawsuit.

"[T]heir positions on the team were conditioned on pleasing and being groped by wealthy older men and intoxicated fans for the purpose of encouraging donations to the University and supporting Northwestern Football," the suit reads.

It was not clear why Richardson dropped the lawsuit on Tuesday of this week.

Northwestern released this statement: "Since Hayden Richardson's lawsuit was filed over three years ago, Northwestern has steadfastly maintained that her claims should be dismissed. She has now voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against all defendants. The University is committed to fostering an environment in which all members of our community are safe, secure and free from discrimination or harassment in any form."