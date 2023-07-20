Former McHenry coach charged with soliciting detective posing as young girl

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A former volleyball coach was charged with trying to meet and engage in a sexual relationship with a detective who posed as a young girl, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Philip S. Bromley, 44, of McHenry, was arrested Wednesday after driving to meet the detective.

Investigators say for the past several weeks, Bromley was communicating with the undercover detective online, who posed as a girl under the age of 14. During the conversations, Bromley enticed the detective to meet with him for the purpose of a sexual relationship.

Bromley planned to meet with the 'child' and traveled to Lake County, where he was met by detectives with the Special Investigations Group and placed into custody.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Bromley with grooming, indecent solicitation of a minor, and traveling to meet a minor.

Detectives determined Bromley was a former youth volleyball coach in the McHenry County Area.

Anyone that may have been victimized by Bromley is encouraged to file a report with their local law enforcement agency.

"Our Special Investigations Group apprehended another man who used social media to prey on our most vulnerable," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg. "We continue to stress the importance to parents and guardians - be vigilant and monitor who your children are talking to on social media. Predators commonly use these applications to entice children."

Bromley remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Thursday.