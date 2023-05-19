Watch CBS News
Former Kane County Clerk Tom Hartwell found dead weeks after indictment

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- The former Circuit Court Clerk for Kane County was been found dead just weeks after he was charged for misusing public funds in office.

Tom Hartwell was found dead Thursday morning in his Palatine office during a well-being check by police.

The 63-year-old was accused of using county funds for personal political events and taking kickbacks from a local businessman.

The Kane County sheriff is investigating his death.

