Former judge accused of misconduct in fleecing of Tuskegee Airman to appear in civil court

Former judge accused of misconduct to appear in civil court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former top judge in Cook County juvenile court is scheduled to be in civil court herself on Thursday.

Judge Patricia Martin is accused of taking more than $200,000 from her uncle - a former Tuskegee airman.

In an affidavit, Martin admitted the evidence would show misconduct on her part.

The hearing will be before the judge who ordered Martin to pay back more than a million dollars in the case.

It is possible Judge Martin could still face criminal charges, and she could also lose her law license.