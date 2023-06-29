Watch CBS News
Local News

Former judge accused of misconduct in fleecing of Tuskegee Airman to appear in civil court

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Former judge accused of misconduct to appear in civil court
Former judge accused of misconduct to appear in civil court 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The former top judge in Cook County juvenile court is scheduled to be in civil court herself on Thursday.

Judge Patricia Martin is accused of taking more than $200,000 from her uncle - a former Tuskegee airman.

In an affidavit, Martin admitted the evidence would show misconduct on her part.

The hearing will be before the judge who ordered Martin to pay back more than a million dollars in the case.

It is possible Judge Martin could still face criminal charges, and she could also lose her law license.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.