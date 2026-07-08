Former Eastern Illinois University football player Keshawn Lewis-Hunt killed in Harvey shooting

A former football player for Eastern Illinois University was shot and killed in Harvey south suburban Harvey early Monday morning.

Harvey police said they were called just after 1:15 a.m. about a person shot in the 16000 block of Ashland Avenue. When they got there, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police began CPR and other lifesaving measures and the victim was taken to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police said other people were also struck by gunfire and drove themselves to the same hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person killed as 20-year-old Keshawn Lewis-Hunt. Lewis-Hunt played football for Morgan Park High School and Eastern Illinois University. EIU released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened" by hi death.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Keshawn's family, friends, teammates and al who knew him, and the University is providing support and resources to those impacted by the loss," the statement continued. "Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, the University will have no further comment."

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. An investigation by Harvey police with the help of Illinois State Police is ongoing.