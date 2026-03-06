Former Dixmoor police officer charged with sexually assaulting child

A former south suburban police officer – who already was facing multiple child pornography charges – has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Tory Bridgeforth, 40, was arrested on Wednedsay, after Cook County Sheriff's investigators learned last month that he had received naked videos from a child and that he had sexually assaulted the victim.

He has been charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of solicitation of child sex abuse material.

At the time of his arrest, Bridgeforth was free on bond after he was indicted in 2023 on 13 counts of child pornography.

Bridgeforth was a police officer in Dixmoor from 2021 to 2022, and previously was a police officer in Robbins in 2019.

He was scheduled to go on trial on the child pornography charges on Thursday, but was unable to appear in court because of his new arrest. He is due back in court in that case on Monday.

A judge ordered him to remain in Cook County Jail while he awaits trial on the new charges.