Former Dixmoor police officer arrested on child pornography charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Dixmoor president is responding after former police officer Tory Bridgeforth was arrested on child pornography charges.

President Fitzgerald Roberts issued the following statement:

"I am shocked and very disappointed to learn of the allegations against Mr. Bridgeforth, who was employed for a brief period of time as a probationary police officer in our community. There is nothing more important to me and the Dixmoor Trustees than the safety of our children. Mr. Bridgeforth was terminated in May of last year for reasons unrelated to the current charges against him. The Village Board and I are committed to maintaining a high standard of conduct for our employees. Mr. Bridgeforth did not meet those standards and we let him go."

Bridgeforth is being held on $1 million bond.

He is facing multiple felony charges, and his next court date is set for Tuesday.

Bridgeforth worked for the Dixmoor Police Department from 2021 to 2022 and for the Robbins Police Department in 2019