Former Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks announces retirement, team says

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who spent 11 out of his 12 years with the team during his career, officially announced his retirement on Monday.

Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts congratulated Hendricks on his retirement. In a statement, Ricketts called Hendricks one of the team's best all-time pitchers and said that the team would not have captured its 2016 World Series wins without him.

"The Professor [Hendricks] was always calm, cool and collected on the mound but his great performances excited millions of Cubs fans. From his outstanding playoff starts in 2016 to his memorable final appearance at Wrigley Field in 2024, he gave our fans sweet emotions. Now, it is time for Kyle, his wife, Emma, and his family to make new memories in retirement and we hope they come back to Wrigley Field often," Rickets said.

Hendricks finishes his major league career with a record of 105-91 with a 3.79 ERA (734 ER/1745.0 IP).

With the Cubs, he went 97-81 with a 3.68 ERA (647 ER/1580.1) in 276 games/270 starts. His 1,259 strikeouts with the Cubs sit seventh in Cubs history, while his 270 games started rank 10th in franchise history. He pitched last season with the Los Angeles Angels, who originally drafted him in 2008.

In 2016, he finished third in N.L. Cy Young Award voting after leading the major leagues in ERA (2.13) and setting career marks in wins (16), innings pitched (190), and strikeouts (170). That same year, he picked up the win in game six of the NLCS vs. Los Angeles, allowing just two hits and no walks in 7.1 scoreless innings as the Cubs defeated the Dodgers to advance to the World Series.

He started game seven of the World Series for the Cubs, allowing two runs, just one earned, in 4.2 innings pitched to help the Cubs win the World Series. Overall, his 11 postseason starts for the Cubs are the most in Cubs history.

He was the Cubs' Opening Day starter three times in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and pitched four seasons with at least 20 games started and a sub-3.50 ERA with the Cubs.

Hendricks attended Dartmouth College after being drafted in 2008 by the Angels and was again drafted in the eighth round of the 2011 MLB Draft by Texas.