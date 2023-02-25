Former Chicago Bear Sam Hurd released from prison

DALLAS (CBS) -- Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Sam Hurd is out of prison after serving 10 years on federal drug charges.

Back in December 2011, prosecutors said Hurd took a kilogram of cocaine from an undercover police officer in what turned out to be a sting outside a suburban Chicago steakhouse.

A year and a half later, Hurd pleaded guilty to conspiracy and intent to distribute cocaine.

Hurd is now in a residential reentry facility Texas. He is set to be released at the end of May.

Hurd, 37, played for the Bears during the 2011 season. Before that, he played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2006 through 2010.