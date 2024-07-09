Watch CBS News
Former Bull DeMar DeRozan switches jersey for Sacramento Kings

By Ryan Baker, Sam Quinn

/ CBS Chicago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS) -- DeMar DeRozan is switching from the No. 11 he wore with the Bulls to No. 10 with the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings signed DeRozan for $74 million. With the Kings, he will be a missing piece on a playoff-caliber team, rather than being in the position of rebuilding with the Bulls.

"The expression of being wanted, needed; to do something bigger than, you know, just me—at the end of the day, I'm all for winning. You know, I just want to win at the highest of levels, you know," DeRozan said, "and me being able to be a part of something the team may be missing to help them take them over that hump, you know, that's all I needed to see."

In a three-team sign-and-trade, the Kings sent Harrison Barnes and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick swap to the Spurs. The Bulls in turn received Chris Duarte and two second-round picks for cooperating in the deal.

DeRozan joined the Bulls three years ago, having signed an $85 million contract through a sign-and-trade deal with the Spurs.

Ryan Baker
Ryan Baker is weekday Morning News anchor at CBS2 Chicago.

