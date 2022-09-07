Former Ald. Bob Fioretti launches GOP bid for Cook County Board President

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti on Wednesday announced he is running against Cook County Board President in November as a Republican.

He made the official announcement at the Billy Goat Tavern, with his wife at his side. No one ran in the Republican primary for Cook County Board President, so the party is backing Fioretti in their slot on the November ballot.

Fioretti said he's sick of the Chicago political machine and policies that aren't helping the people living in Cook County.

"Crime is on the rise. Cook County spending is out of control. Our infrastructure is crumbling. And we have higher taxes than ever before," he said.

Fioretti previously ran against Preckwinkle as a Democrat in 2018, and lost by a 20-point margin.

Preckwinkle's campaign said she is focused on launching the county's guaranteed basic income program, and investing in mental and behavioral health services for Cook County residents.