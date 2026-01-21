Ford Heights church engulfed in flame; fire crews at scene

Crews are the scene of a church fire in south suburban Ford Heights, Illinois.

A two-alarm fire has been called at a church in the 1600 block of Drexel It appears to be the True Light Temple of Praise.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene, where flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and a massive column of smoke billowed into the air.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was also not immediately known if anyone was in the church when the fire broke out.

Fire crews were attacking the flames with water from multiple hoses.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Ford Heights officials for more information.