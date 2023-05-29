Suspect shot by targeted victim with concealed carry outside Ford City Mall
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is injured and under arrest follownig a shootout at Ford City Mall on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday evening.
Police say a man was targeted by a 21-year-old gunman outside the Ross clothing store.
The 24-year-old victim pulled his own gun and fired back, hitting the attacker in the leg.
The accused attacker has been arrested.
The 24-year-old victim had a valid concealed carry license and was not charged.
