Kikwetu Kenyan Coffee now brewing at Cloud Bar 360, 94 stories above Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Serving up coffee in the clouds. On this Foodie Friday, we feature an African coffee brand blending drinks and culture.

Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder spotlights a Kenyan coffee brand customers can enjoy while taking in one of the best views in Chicago.

A farmers market favorite, Kikwetu Kenyan Coffee has made its way into the clouds – or Cloud Bar 360, at least. Situated on the 94th floor viewing deck of 875 N. Michigan Av., once known as Hancock Tower, visitors can now order the coffee at the bar, and soon purchase their beans in the adjacent shop known for housing locally made snacks.

"This place is so iconic with all of the people that are coming here from all over the world," said Kikwetu founder Martha Itulya-Omollo.

She said making it to Cloud Bar feels like a chance to spread Kenyan culture a little further.

"Kikwetu actually means 'our way, our style,' the way we do our thing, you know?" Martha said.

Born and raised in Kenya, Martha and her husband, Leecox, started Kikwetu Kenyan Cofffee in Chicago as a way to connect their two cultures.

"For us, it's also about approach; being able to bring a little bit of Kenya to Chicago, and introduce Chicago to what Kenya has to offer," Martha said.

Martha grew up around coffee houses in Nairobi. Her father, a horticulture professor, introduced her to Kenyan coffee at a young age.

"Just the sounds of the machines, and the grinding, and the smell of the coffee. There was just something about how everyone just kind of slowed down and got together. There was a lot of community, because for us, culturally, that is how Kenyans are. And I just feel like that gives you an opportunity to get to know somebody better, and hear their story, and hear their way, their style, the way they do things," she said.

Part of their style is working with small-scale farmers, both here and in Kenya.

"When you work with the small-scale farmers, you're not just touching one farmer, but you're able to support a larger community," Martha said.

Because their coffee is single-origin, meaning it's all grown in a specific region, they rely heavily on local Kenyan farmers. And for their operations on the ground here in Chicago, they collaborate heavily with fellow vendors at the city farmers markets, using ingredients like local lavender and honey to make their popular specialty cold brews.

"We try very much to source directly from other the other vendors that we then can make that personal connection with," Martha said.

Their partnership with Cloud Bar 360 feels like another collaboration that'll keep up the momentum, even in the farmers markets' offseason

You can buy Kikwetu online or at Cloud Bar 360 on your next trip to the Hancock. They have their specialty cold brews, hot coffee, and even a cold-brew martini.

But like Martha would say, when you sit down for your Kikwetu Kenyan Coffee, "Slow down for your Kikwete Coffee. It's just how it's meant to be done."