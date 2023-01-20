Coquette bistro brings modern twist on French cuisine to West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, get a taste of France at a new bistro in West Loop.

Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to Coquette, where traditional Parisian flavors take on a modern twist.

The modern French bistro at 165 N. Ogden Ave. marries more traditional ideas of French cooking with modern methodologies to create a fun, flirty, and totally delicious menu. Erwin Mallett and Shannna Primiano are the creative minds behind the menu.

"We don't want to be, like, too serious. We want to make, of course, a good service of good food; but we want to enjoy with our guests," Mallett said.

They're longtime teammates who earned a Michelin star together for their food at Porto in West Town; and at Coquette, it tastes like they're shooting for another.

"We try to be different than any French restaurant in the city," Mallett said.

What's their secret to standing out?

"Always a lot of dialogue. And nothing's off limits. We always help each other, look at each other," Primiano said.

"And we all come together with different ideas and like we let everyone be involved in each development," Mallett said.

Coquette relies on the most authentic ingredients.

"This is really important: As much as we can, we are going to try to source produce from France. We can try to source all the different produce in different regions in France to make sure that we have the best produce that we can find. If you want to open French restaurant, you need to bring French ingredients," Mallett said.

"Taking classic techniques, classic French concepts, but giving our own little romantic twist to them. Then come have a little flirty dinner. It's intimate and beautiful," Primiano said. "You'll always see on eof us. I'll run dishes, and he'll run some of his dishes too. It's like, what better way to hear about it? And makes it very much like, you're in our kitchen with us, enjoying with us."

"What we're looking for is the guests feel like they are in our house. Like we receive someone in our house, and it's what we wanna make sure they can feel," Mallett said.