Food, craft vendors, and festivity abound at Chicago's Lincoln Park Greek Fest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Food and festivity abounded on Sheffield Avenue Friday night as the Lincoln Park Greek Fest kicked off.

The festival began Friday night and runs through Sunday on the grounds of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., and along Sheffield Avenue north to Diversey Parkway.

Tents offering handcrafted arts, crafts, and jewelry were set up along the roadway. Cooks prepared gyros and souvlaki plates, pastitsio, Greek chicken, and spanakopita.

Classic rock and pop rock were on the bill for Friday night – with the bands Counterpoint and 16 Candles, respectively. The Ormi Orchestra will perform modern and traditional Greek music on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Greek folk dance troupe performances from the Perifania School of Hellenic Music & Dance will also appear this weekend – adults at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and kids at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Festival organizers invited everyone to experience the Ancient Greek concept of φιλοξενία, or hospitality.

The St. George Greek Orthodox Church that hosts the festival was established by Greek immigrants in 1923. They purchased the former Lutheran church that now houses St. George and adapted it in time for Orthodox worship services to be held in April of that year.

The festival was to run until 11 pm. Friday, noon until 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon until 10 p.m. Sunday.