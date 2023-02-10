Folk Fest returns to the University of Chicago

Folk Fest returns to the University of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The annual Folk Fest returns in-person this weekend for the first time since 2020.

The 63rd event kicks off Friday at the University of Chicago.

The popular two-night festival will feature various artists including the Po' Ramblin' Boys, Juan Rivera, Jerron 'Bling Boy' Paxton and more.

Numerous workshops are planned throughout the day Saturday leading up to the live performance in the evening. The university has been holding the popular fest since 1961, and they were forced to go virtual during the pandemic.

Tickets are just $5 for University of Chicago students and the fest will still be streamed virtually for those who can't attend in person.

You can find the full schedule here. You make a donation here.