First Alert Weather: Foggy morning to start

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain tapers off with fog/drizzle for much of the morning, some dense.

Showers redevelop by the afternoon and may mix with snow at times. Precipitation holds out through the evening before tapering off.

A few flurries possible into early Friday. Ending the week blustery and raw in the 30s. Snow showers possible again for the weekend.

TODAY: MORNING FOG/DRIZZLE. BECOMING WINDY WITH AFTERNOON RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE, BLUSTERY LOW: 30

TOMORROW: CLOUDY AND BREEZY HIGH: 34

