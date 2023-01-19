First Alert Weather: Foggy morning to start
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain tapers off with fog/drizzle for much of the morning, some dense.
Showers redevelop by the afternoon and may mix with snow at times. Precipitation holds out through the evening before tapering off.
A few flurries possible into early Friday. Ending the week blustery and raw in the 30s. Snow showers possible again for the weekend.
TODAY: MORNING FOG/DRIZZLE. BECOMING WINDY WITH AFTERNOON RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS HIGH: 43
TONIGHT: FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE, BLUSTERY LOW: 30
TOMORROW: CLOUDY AND BREEZY HIGH: 34
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.