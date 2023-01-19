Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Foggy morning to start

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain tapers off with fog/drizzle for much of the morning, some dense. 

Showers redevelop by the afternoon and may mix with snow at times. Precipitation holds out through the evening before tapering off. 

A few flurries possible into early Friday. Ending the week blustery and raw in the 30s. Snow showers possible again for the weekend. 

TODAY: MORNING FOG/DRIZZLE. BECOMING WINDY WITH AFTERNOON RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: FEW FLURRIES POSSIBLE, BLUSTERY LOW: 30

TOMORROW: CLOUDY AND BREEZY HIGH: 34

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 4:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

