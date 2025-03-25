Flooding corrected at Chicago fishing pier that serves program for people with disabilities

The problems causing flooding that left a fishing pier submerged in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood have been corrected.

Elmer Mestrovic, a retired special education teacher, takes people with physical and intellectual disabilities fishing at the pond at Palmisano Park, which sits on the former site of Stearns Quarry around 27th and Halsted streets.

At the bottom of a descending ramp is a giant pier that makes fishing accessible and safe for those in the program. But going back at least to last summer, the pier had been under several feet of water.

Mestrovic told CBS News Chicago on March 13 that if the high water levels remained, there was no way he could keep the fishing program going.

The office of Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) promised to fix the flooding problem with a new pump, and now the waters have receded.

Mestrovic said he hopes to take his first group fishing next week.