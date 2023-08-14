Chicago Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect until midnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waves of rain are expected through tonight.
Rain rates of 1 inch per hour are possible with any storms that form, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
The flood threat is our main concern with this system. Kleist is keeping a close eye on the forward motion of storms.
If they slow down at all, torrential downpours are possible, and the flood threat increases. The parent low-pressure system moves overhead tonight. The reason we have rain in the forecast into tomorrow morning is because wrap-around rain showers will ride the northerly wind flow as the system departs.
A severe threat is with us this afternoon, although instability is limited. There is the possibility of a brief spin-up of a tornado this afternoon.
TONIGHT: RAIN & WIND. LOW 63.
TUESDAY: MORNING SHOWER CHANCE. THEN CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 76. GUSTY NORTH WINDS.
WEDNESDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 82.
for more features.