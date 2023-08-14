Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect until midnight

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago Weather Alert: Rain throughout the day
Chicago Weather Alert: Rain throughout the day 03:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Waves of rain are expected through tonight. 

Rain rates of 1 inch per hour are possible with any storms that form, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The flood threat is our main concern with this system. Kleist is keeping a close eye on the forward motion of storms.

If they slow down at all, torrential downpours are possible, and the flood threat increases. The parent low-pressure system moves overhead tonight. The reason we have rain in the forecast into tomorrow morning is because wrap-around rain showers will ride the northerly wind flow as the system departs.

A severe threat is with us this afternoon, although instability is limited. There is the possibility of a brief spin-up of a tornado this afternoon.

TONIGHT: RAIN & WIND. LOW 63.

TUESDAY: MORNING SHOWER CHANCE. THEN CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 76. GUSTY NORTH WINDS.

WEDNESDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 82.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 1:41 PM

