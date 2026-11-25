Travel was running smoothly at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway international airports Wednesday morning, as thousands of people passed through amid the Thanksgiving travel rush.

As of 9:15 a.m., average delays were coming in at less than 15 minutes at both airports. Only six cancellations had been reported at O'Hare, and only two at Midway.

But this all came in the wake of the second non-weather-related ground stop at O'Hare in as many days. A ground stop on Tuesday only impacted flights headed to Chicago from other Midwestern airports.

The ground stop was issued Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. for an equipment outage, affecting some flights leaving O'Hare. It was lifted shortly after 4 p.m., but a ground delay program followed for about another hour and a half.

The Federal Aviation Administration also briefly issued a ground stop at O'Hare International Airport on Monday because of staffing issues, specifically a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Monday's ground stop lasted less than two hours.

Travel concerns have been top of mind nationwide since the massive nationwide ground stop that grounded every plane on Friday, Nov. 13.

Three days later, United Airlines experienced delays due to reported issues with its weight-and-balance system. A similar glitch with Delta's luggage system left Delta passengers with a taste of chaos this past Sunday.