More than 100 Southwest flights canceled at Midway Airport at start of busy travel week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The travel nightmare continues on Monday, after a winter storm forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights in and out of Chicago over the past few days, in large part due to a winter storm at the end of last week.

While the snow, wind, and frigid temperatures that came through Thursday and Friday are gone, travel trouble continued on Monday, especially for Southwest Airlines passengers.

A total of 202 flights have been canceled at the city's airports as of 9:45 a.m. Monday; 86 flights at O'Hare International Airport, and 116 at Midway International Airport.

Most of the canceled flights were from Southwest Airlines, which has canceled a total of 144 flights at Midway and O'Hare – accounting for about 26% of the airline's flights at Midway, and 50% of Southwest flights at O'Hare.

Some travelers said they got to Midway as early as 3 a.m., just to find out their flight was canceled.

"Our flight was never texted to us that it was canceled by Southwest, and usually they have the decency to at least send us like a, 'Hey, we're canceled,' so we can stay home," Jessica Sokolowski said. "It's a total you-know-what-show here."

When we spoke to Jason Fried at 6:30 a.m., he had been on hold with Southwest for nearly six hours.

"I started in Philly yesterday morning. The flight got canceled as the plane was coming into the gate. They were able to rebook me, and found a flight from Chicago this morning. I drove here all day yesterday, and then woke up this morning, and the flight from here got canceled," he said. "I feel no emotions right now."

Southwest Airlines has not responded to requests for comment on the number of canceled flights at O'Hare and Midway.

The entire weekend was filled with travel trouble for people across the country trying to get to their holiday destinations.

More than 800 flights were canceled at O'Hare and Midway on both Thursday and Friday, with more than 670 flights canceled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Travel experts have said Monday and Tuesday will be the busiest travel days of the week for the airports, and have suggested travelers book flights on Wednesday or Thursday, if possible.