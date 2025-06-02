Flames rip through two-flat in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

Tall flames shot through a two-flat in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Monday evening.

Video showed fire on the canopied porch and spreading to the upper level of the brick apartment house in the 6600 block of South Laflin Street — near Marquette Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to put out the flames. The building appeared to have sustained extensive damage.

It was not immediately learned how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.