Why are flags at half-staff this week in Illinois?

Elyssa Kaufman
Flags across Illinois will be lowered to half-staff in honor of a soldier from Joliet who died during a training exercise in Lithuania.

Jose Duenez Jr. and three other U.S. Army soldiers were found dead after their armored vehicle sank in a swamp while conducting a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle.  

snapshot-2025-04-15t070627-509.jpg

Duenez  was just 25 years old and had a wife and a young child. He was a tank mechanic in the Army, a job his friends said he loved. 

Governor JB Pritzker ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise on Tuesday until sunset on Thursday.

