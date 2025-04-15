Why are flags at half-staff this week in Illinois?

Why are flags at half-staff this week in Illinois?

Why are flags at half-staff this week in Illinois?

Flags across Illinois will be lowered to half-staff in honor of a soldier from Joliet who died during a training exercise in Lithuania.

Jose Duenez Jr. and three other U.S. Army soldiers were found dead after their armored vehicle sank in a swamp while conducting a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle.

Duenez was just 25 years old and had a wife and a young child. He was a tank mechanic in the Army, a job his friends said he loved.

Governor JB Pritzker ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise on Tuesday until sunset on Thursday.