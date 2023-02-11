Five teens suffer life-threatening injuries in Hampshire Township crash

HAMPSHIRE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) -- Five teenagers were seriously injured early Saturday when a sport-utility vehicle slammed into a tree on Hampshire Township.

Kane County Sheriff's police were called at 2:50 a.m. for a serious accident on Dietrich Road west of Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township.

They learned a 2019 Honda CR-V was speeding east on Dietrich Road when for reasons unknown, it went off the roadway and slammed into a tree on the north side of the road.



There were five teenagers in the car, and all suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old girl driving the Honda was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The 15-year-old front passenger – whose gender was unspecified – was taken first to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in Huntley and then airlifted to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

A 15-year-old girl who had been in the back seat was taken first to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and then airlifted to Lurie Children's Hospital. A 16-year-old girl in the back seat was also taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital and then to Advocate Lutheran General. Another 15-year-old girl who had been a passenger was first taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley and then to Comer.

Kane County Sheriff's police detectives and the county's Drone Team are investigating. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved, and no citations have been issued.