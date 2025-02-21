5 people found dead in home in Lake Station, Indiana

Five people were found dead Friday afternoon inside a home in Lake Station, Indiana.

Police said, around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 6700 block of 9th Avenue for a welfare check.

When they arrived, officers obtained a search warrant for the home, and once inside, they found five people dead.

It was unclear if the victims were all members of the same family, how the victims died, or if any children were involved.

Investigators believe the situation was an isolated incident, and there was no immediate threat to the public.

The Lake County Coroner's office and detectives remained on the scene investigating late Friday night.

"The Lake Station Police Department is asking for the public's patience while more information is gathered and the appropriate individuals are notified before any additional information is released," police said in a statement on Facebook.