At least five cars damaged in Elgin crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least five cars were left banged up in Elgin Thursday evening after a crash on Route 20.

Westbound lanes near a bridge deck at McLean Boulevard were closed while crews arrived on scene.

Information about how many people were injured was not immediately available.

Some reports are that there was black ice, and that the weather played a role in the crash.

