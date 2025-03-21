Fisherman dies, another hospitalized after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan in Hammond, Indiana

One man is dead and another was hospitalized Friday afternoon after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan in Hammond, Indiana, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The office said around 1:30 p.m., the Marine and Aviation Units responded to a call about a flipped boat on Lake Michigan near the steel mill in East Chicago.

A man from the boat made it to shore and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. At the time, the second boater was unaccounted for.

First responders later located the missing man, 73, in the water, and he was pronounced dead.

It was believed the two were fishing when the boat capsized due to the hazardous conditions of high winds and rough waves, according to the office.

Several agencies assisted with the rescue.

No further information was immediately available.