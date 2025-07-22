First responders issue warning with extreme heat returning to Chicago

A dangerous heat wave is expected to scorch Chicago beginning Wednesday.

A heat advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday for the greater Chicago area for heat indices of 100 to 110 degrees. Conditions will be unpleasant, uncomfortable, and possibly dangerous.

CBS

City agencies are opening up cooling centers on Wednesday, and first responders are adding extra ambulances.

"They just have to understand, they can't do what they used to do — especially us older people," said Chicago Fire Department 2nd District Chief Robert Jurewicz.

Jurewicz said the most calls the Fire Department responds to on hot days involve the young and old.

This summer, the Chicago aera has already suffered through one heat wave with several consecutive days of above-average temperatures to go with it.

Last week marked 30 years since the deadly heat wave from the summer of 1995, which claimed the lives of 739 people in Chicago alone.

Jurewicz said he was new on the job at the time, and it was heartbreaking to see.

"Educate people," Jurewicz said. "Like I said, the air conditioning, the water, the loose clothing. Get in the shade. Jump in the water once in a while. We just try to enforce that on people so we don't have a repeat of back then."

Francisco Velez, director of the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, said the office has been monitoring the National Weather Center. He said the last time Chicago has seen a heat index between 105 and 110 was in 1934.

Velez recommends drinking plenty of water, staying inside, closing shades, and finding shelter.

"We're also working with the Department of Family Services for the 288 cooling centers that we have across the Chicagoland area," Velez said.

First responders also advised limiting time outside and trying to avoid any strenuous activities if possible.