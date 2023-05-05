Watch CBS News
CBS News Chicago

If you're a first responder, here's how to get free mac and cheese

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

If you're a first responder, here's how to get free mac and cheese
If you're a first responder, here's how to get free mac and cheese 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are a first responder, you can get free mac and cheese Friday. 

It's all thanks to the restaurant Top This Mac & Cheese, located at 51 E. Cermak Rd., and chef Damarr Brown. It's called "First Responder First Fridays" and organizers plan to do this the first Friday of every month.

The deal is for health care providers, emergency technicians, firefighters and officers with ID or a uniform.

The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and they'll be serving food until it runs out.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 7:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.