If you're a first responder, here's how to get free mac and cheese
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are a first responder, you can get free mac and cheese Friday.
It's all thanks to the restaurant Top This Mac & Cheese, located at 51 E. Cermak Rd., and chef Damarr Brown. It's called "First Responder First Fridays" and organizers plan to do this the first Friday of every month.
The deal is for health care providers, emergency technicians, firefighters and officers with ID or a uniform.
The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and they'll be serving food until it runs out.
