First Alert Weather: Chilly now, temps warm up later in the day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins today!
Underneath a mostly sunny sky, highs reach the upper 50s near 60°. Mostly clear and chilly tonight in the 40s.
Even warmer tomorrow in the 70s. Above-normal temperatures stick through the weekend and early next week.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILDER High: 59
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY LOW: 45
TOMORROW: SUNNY, BREEZY AND WARMER HIGH: 71
