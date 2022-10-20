First Alert Weather: Chilly now, temps warm up later in the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins today!

CBS News Chicago

Underneath a mostly sunny sky, highs reach the upper 50s near 60°. Mostly clear and chilly tonight in the 40s.

CBS News Chicago

Even warmer tomorrow in the 70s. Above-normal temperatures stick through the weekend and early next week.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILDER High: 59

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY LOW: 45

TOMORROW: SUNNY, BREEZY AND WARMER HIGH: 71

CBS News Chicago