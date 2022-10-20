Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Chilly now, temps warm up later in the day

By Laura Bannon

First Alert Weather: Closer to a weekend warmup
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup begins today! 

Underneath a mostly sunny sky, highs reach the upper 50s near 60°. Mostly clear and chilly tonight in the 40s. 

Even warmer tomorrow in the 70s. Above-normal temperatures stick through the weekend and early next week. 

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND MILDER High: 59

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, CHILLY LOW: 45

TOMORROW: SUNNY, BREEZY AND WARMER HIGH: 71

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 6:08 AM

