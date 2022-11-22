Chicago First Alert Weather: Above-average temperatures for Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will run a good 10-12 degrees above average tomorrow with a mild southwest wind flow taking shape.

CBS

CBS

CBS

A system will pass to our south on Thanksgiving Day and brush us with a few showers mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

CBS

This weekend shower chances return with another disturbance.

Overall temperatures will be on the mild side the next seven days.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 33.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & MILD. HIGH 57.

THANKSGIVING DAY: TURNING CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 54.

CBS