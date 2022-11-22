Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Above-average temperatures for Wednesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Beautiful week ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Beautiful week ahead 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will run a good 10-12 degrees above average tomorrow with a mild southwest wind flow taking shape.

A system will pass to our south on Thanksgiving Day and brush us with a few showers mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

This weekend shower chances return with another disturbance.

Overall temperatures will be on the mild side the next seven days.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 33.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & MILD. HIGH 57.

THANKSGIVING DAY: TURNING CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 54.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

November 22, 2022

