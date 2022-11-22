Chicago First Alert Weather: Above-average temperatures for Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will run a good 10-12 degrees above average tomorrow with a mild southwest wind flow taking shape.
A system will pass to our south on Thanksgiving Day and brush us with a few showers mainly in the afternoon and early evening.
This weekend shower chances return with another disturbance.
Overall temperatures will be on the mild side the next seven days.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 33.
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & MILD. HIGH 57.
THANKSGIVING DAY: TURNING CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 54.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.